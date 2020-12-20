Dhaka WASA plans to introduce pay-per-use, area-based billing
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Dec 2020 03:09 AM BdST Updated: 20 Dec 2020 03:09 AM BdST
Like electricity bills, Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority or WASA plans to launch a pay-per-use billing system for water charging customers at a progressive rate.
The utility's Managing Director Taqsem A Khan revealed the plan at an event at its headquarters in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar to honour “ideal users” on Saturday.
All the users are paying less for water than the supply costs now. The government is subsidising the difference in costs.
“Unfortunately, the rich are getting the subsidy as well although they should not. It may not be possible to reduce the price for the low-income people, but we can raise the price for the others,” said Taqsem.
Under the “progressive billing system”, a customer will pay as per use while the residents of the posh areas will pay more than those occupied by the low-income people, he explained to bdnews24.com later.
Currently, the users in Dhaka need to pay Tk 14 for 1,000 litres of water while Chattogram WASA supplies water at Tk 12 per 1,000 litres.
LGRD Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed said at the programme the price of water is less on the outskirts of the cities where mostly low-income people live.
WASA, Dustha Shasthya Kendra and WaterAid Bangladesh co-organised the event to honour 25 of the 7,483 customers from the low-income group.
