Mild cold wave grips Bangladesh as mercury drops to 6.6 degrees Celsius in Kurigram
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Dec 2020 01:38 PM BdST Updated: 19 Dec 2020 01:38 PM BdST
A mild cold wave is sweeping over large swaths of Bangladesh and expected to last for a few more days, according to the Met Office.
The lowest temperature in the country was recorded in Kurigram’s Rajarhat on Saturday at 6.6 degrees Celsius. Dhaka at the time registered 13.5 degrees Celsius.
The first cold wave of the season hit Bangladesh on Friday, with the mercury dropping to 9 degrees Celsius in Tetulia.
Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions and parts of Tangail, Faridpur, Sreemangal, Jashore, Kushtia and Barishal are currently in the grips of a mild to moderate cold snap, senior meteorologist Bazlur Rashid told bdnews24.com.
“The conditions will persist for a few more days. The temperature may not drop any further and it will start to rise after a couple of days.”
The mercury is hovering between 8-9 degrees Celsius in most places in the Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet and Mymensingh regions.
But the current cold wave is unlikely to turn into a severe one, said Rashid. However, another cold wave could hit the country later this month, according to him.
"The temperature may drop again after Dec 25 or 26. The second cold wave of this season may sweep over different parts of the country at this time.”
The country is likely to be covered in mild to moderate fog from midnight to morning.
Night temperatures may drop slightly in Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.
Bangladesh typically experiences its coldest spell in January. The lowest temperature on record is 2.6 degrees Celsius in Tetulia on Jan 8, 2018.
