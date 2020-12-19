Another bomb, likely dropped in 1971, found at Dhaka airport construction site
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Dec 2020 09:58 PM BdST Updated: 19 Dec 2020 09:58 PM BdST
The authorities have recovered a third bomb, believed to be dropped during the Liberation War, from the construction site of Shahjalal International Airport’s new terminal in Dhaka.
Workers found the latest bomb weighing 250 kg while digging the ground during piling work on Saturday, said AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan, a director of the airport.
A bomb disposal unit from Bangladesh Air Force Base Bangabandhu defused the bomb later before taking it to destroy at a safe place, he said.
The first bomb with the same weight was found on Dec 9 after the start of the construction work of the terminal. The second bomb, a similar one, was found five days later.
Citing explosive experts, Ahsan said the bombs were dropped during 1971 war.
