Another bomb, likely dropped in 1971, found at Dhaka airport construction site

Workers found the latest bomb weighing 250 kg while digging the ground during piling work on Saturday, said AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan, a director of the airport.

A bomb disposal unit from Bangladesh Air Force Base Bangabandhu defused the bomb later before taking it to destroy at a safe place, he said.

The first bomb with the same weight was found on Dec 9 after the start of the construction work of the terminal. The second bomb, a similar one, was found five days later.

Citing explosive experts, Ahsan said the bombs were dropped during 1971 war.