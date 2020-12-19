42 citizens call for probe into complaints of ‘misconduct’ against EC

Supreme Court lawyer Shahdeen Malik sent a letter to the president on Dec 14 on behalf of the citizens.

Professor Serajul Islam Choudhury, retired Secretary and former caretaker government adviser Akbar Ali Khan, retired civil servant Hafizuddin Khan were among those who signed the letter.

The letter recommends the formation of a Supreme Judicial Council to investigate the complaints against the EC under Article 96 of the Constitution.

“We all feel that the activities of the Election Commission amount to serious misconduct. The Supreme Judicial Council can carry out investigations against those who are in constitutional designations. ACC [Anti-Corruption Commission] or the police won’t be able to do it. The president can issue an order,” lawyer Shahdeen Malik said at a press briefing on Saturday.

“The Supreme Judicial Council should be formed for the investigation. We are hoping that they will be culpable for serious misconduct. And the president will remove them from duty following the council’s recommendation.”

Iftekharuzzaman, the executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh or TIB, said, “The way the EC has gotten involved in financial indiscipline is unforeseen. They have shattered all previous records and tarnished the name and dignity of the agency.”

“We’ll also go to the chief of the government and apply to the prime minister. Until a decision is made, we are hoping that the CEC and commissioners leave their posts voluntarily or step down voluntarily.”