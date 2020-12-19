11 dead as train rams bus in Joypurhat

The incident occurred at Joypurhat Sadar's Puranapail rail gate around 7 am Saturday, according to the authorities.

The casualties were all passengers of the bus but they could not be identified immediately.

The bus was crossing the Puranapail rail gate en route to the Hili land port when the Rajshahi-bound Uttara Express train slammed into it and dragged it along the track for about half a kilometre, according to some eyewitnesses.

Ten passengers of the bus were killed instantly while five others were injured, said Joypurhat Fire Station official Sirajul Islam.

After the incident, fire service personnel from Joypurhat and Panchbibi fire stations rushed to the scene and conducted a rescue operation.

The injured were subsequently rushed to the Joypurhat District Modern Hospital. But those in critical condition were sent to Bogura Shaheed Major Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where one of the victims later died, said Joypurhat Police OC Alamgir Jahan.

The OC attributed the deadly accident to absence of a gateman at the crossing.