Revolutionary Bagha Jatin's statue vandalised in Kushtia
Kushtia Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Dec 2020 05:09 PM BdST Updated: 18 Dec 2020 05:09 PM BdST
Vandals have defaced another sculpture in Kushtia, this time the one of Jatindranath Mukherjee, a revolutionary leader of the anti-British movement known as Bagha Jatin, weeks after damaging Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's statue in the district town.
The incident took place in Kumarkhali Upazila's Kaya village early Friday, local Union Parishad Chairman Ziaul Haque Swapan said.
"The face and nose of the statue, which was installed at the Bagha Jatin College premises in Kaya in 2016, were damaged by the miscreants," Kumarkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rajibul Islam Khan said.
A police team visited the spot at 11 am after being informed of the matter by locals, Kumarkhali Police OC Mujibur Rahman said.
"Different units of the police force have already launched a drive to nab those involved in the incident."
The vandals had previously defaced a Bangabandhu statue under the cover of night in Kushtia amid growing opposition from Islamic groups, including Hifazat-e Islam, to the statues of the Father of the Nation on Dec 04.
