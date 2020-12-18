Mild cold snap sweeping the north of Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Dec 2020 07:18 PM BdST Updated: 18 Dec 2020 07:18 PM BdST
The first cold wave of the season is sweeping over the three regions in the north of Bangladesh at the beginning of winter.
The mercury has dropped to around 9 degrees Celsius in Nilphamari, Panchagarh, and Kurigram regions.
The mild spell of cold is likely to continue for around a week while night temperature may drop by further 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, senior meteorologist Ruhul Quddus said on Friday.
The cold wave may deepen into a moderate one and sweep over a vast region after spreading to the west with the mercury hitting as low as 8 degrees Celsius, he said.
Mild to moderate fog is likely to cover the country from midnight to morning.
Panchagarh’s Tetulia in the farthest north of the country recorded the lowest temperature of 9 degrees Celsius on Friday.
The mercury hovered between 9 and 11 degrees Celsius in Rangpur and Rajshahi.
The lowest temperature in Dhaka was registered at 17.1 degrees Celsius while the country’s maximum temperature was recorded at 29.5 degrees Celsius in Cox’s Bazar and Sitakunda.
Mild to moderate cold waves may sweep over the north, northeast and central regions of the country later in the month, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said.
Bangladesh usually experiences extreme cold in January. The lowest temperature of the country on record was 2.6 degrees Celsius in Tetulia on Jan 8, 2018.
The temperature dropped to 3 degrees Celsius in Nilphamari’s Syedpur on Jan 11, 2013. The previous record low temperature was 2.8 degrees Celsius in Moulvibazar’s Sreemangal on Feb 4, 1968.
