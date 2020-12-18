Bangladesh reports 25 new virus deaths, caseload nears 500,000
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Dec 2020 04:06 PM BdST Updated: 18 Dec 2020 04:06 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 25 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus in a daily count, taking the death toll so far to 7,217.
The caseload climbed to 498,293 after 1,318 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, according to data released by the government.
The number of fresh recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 2,024 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 433,614.
As many as 14,336 samples were tested at 159 authorised labs in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 9.19 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 87.02 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.45 percent.
Globally, over 74.98 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.66 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- School shutdown extended to Jan 16
- ACC failure to name culprits irks HC
- Mamunul charged with Shafi’s 'murder'
- Daily tally: 36 virus deaths, 1,134 cases
- Hasina lauds economic integration with India
- Kajol gets bail in two more cases
- Bangladesh, India ink seven deals to bolster cooperation
- Hasina-Modi meeting underway
Most Read
- Bangabandhu’s sand sculpture unveiled in Cox’s Bazar on Victory Day
- Finance minister’s letter suspended amid Best Holdings controversy
- Modi invites Bangladesh to join BRICS Bank, Hasina agrees
- Hasina-Modi virtual summit: Here’s what they discussed
- Murder case against Mamunul, 35 others over former Hifazat chief Shafi’s death
- Indian call centre plot fooled Americans into paying more than $14 million
- ACC failure to name money-laundering suspects annoys High Court
- Robi to get $95m IFC credit boost to widen network, build infrastructure
- Nagad strikes major deal with GP to drive customers into its digital wallet
- Bangladesh to finalise plan to tap forex reserves before budget