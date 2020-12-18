Bangladesh extends school shutdown to Jan 16 in pandemic
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Dec 2020 01:44 PM BdST Updated: 18 Dec 2020 01:44 PM BdST
Bangladesh has extended the shutdown of schools and other educational institutions to Jan 16 as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to surge.
The education ministry issued a notice on Friday, extending the closure of all educational institutions.
The government announced the closure of all schools on Mar 17 following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The shutdown period has since been extended on several occasions, most recently until Dec 19.
The rampant epidemic also resulted in the cancellation of the HSC and equivalent exams, originally slated for Apr 1.
The government has also scrapped PEC exams for the fifth graders, and JSC and JDC exams for the eighth graders along with the annual exams for students of Class VI to Class X.
