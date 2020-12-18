ACC failure to name money-laundering suspects annoys High Court

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel spoke after the Anti-Corruption Commission submitted a report on Thursday following a previous order based on media reports and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen’s comments on money laundering.

The government has found some initial evidence that four politicians, a larger number of government officials, and several businessmen have washed their dirty money clean in Canada, the minister said at a programme on Nov 18.

“So many people are taking away money abroad. And you could not find the name of a single person among those who are taking the money to Canada, Singapore, Malaysia and other countries!” said Justice Nazrul.

“We want to see how many have been prosecuted by the ACC. At least show us a number of people who have faced cases. The question of whether the money can be brought back comes later,” the judge said.

The minister’s comments last month came amid reports that a huge number of Bangladeshis illegally send money to their families in Canada.

After noticing the reports, the High Court on Nov 22 asked the authorities to submit reports identifying the money-laundering suspects and the action taken against them.

The home secretary, foreign secretary, Bangladesh Bank, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit or BFIU, ACC and chairman of the National Board of Revenue or NBR were ordered to submit the reports by Dec 17.

The High Court issued a set of rules asking why the inaction of the authorities against the public servants, businessmen, politicians, bank officials and others involved in money laundering shall not be declared illegal.

Khurshid Alam, the lawyer for the ACC, presented the commission’s report while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin submitted the other reports.

When Khurshid started pointing out how many people the ACC has prosecuted since 2016, and how much money it has brought back, Justice Nazrul interrupted him.

“These happened a long time ago. There's no point telling us the same old story. Please tell us what you’ve done after the 22nd (of November),” the judge said.

As Khurshid replied that the information was given in the report, the judge asked, “What steps have you taken?”

During the submission of the report, the judge said, “We’ve seen many names in media reports. Please check if you can prosecute them after investigation based on the reports.”

File Photo

“We have to send Mutual Legal Assistance Requests (MLARs) to the foreign countries if we want to file cases. But we have submitted the charge-sheet without waiting for MLARs. In the case of Ismail Hossain Samrat (former Jubo League leader…," said the ACC lawyer before being stopped by the judge again.

“You are saying the same thing again and again. We want the names of the people who have taken huge sums of money to Canada, Malaysia and other countries. We are seeing these in newspapers, TV. How are they doing this (laundering money)? Can’t we know their names?” the judge asked.

“Of course, of course. Why not! The names will surely be revealed. They will surely face justice...,” said Khurshid.

Attorney General Amin Uddin then said the countries where the money is laundered to do not want to cooperate. He also pointed out that an international agreement only allows use of information in investigation but bars the revelation of the information without permission.

The judge then recalled a recent case in which the British government sued a Bangladeshi and froze his bank accounts after he had taken some money to Bangladesh from the UK.

“Why can’t we do this if the British government can? We have the laws as well and we can issue injunctions,” he said.

The court adjourned the hearing until Feb 28 ordering the authorities to report the whereabouts of the money-launderers, lists of their assets and the steps taken against them.