HC bail to photojournalist Kajol in two more cases clears his path out of jail

Justice Enayetur Rahim and Justice Mostafizur Rahman issued the bail order in the cases filed with Hazaribag and Kamrangirchar police stations on Thursday.

The same bench had previously granted him bail in another case filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police station on Nov 24.

Lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua argued for Kajol’s bail while Deputy attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi represented the state.

Having earned bail in all three cases, there are no more obstacles to Kajol's release from jail, according to Barua.

On Mar 9, Kajol was named in a case filed against the daily Manab Zamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury over a report published on the people ‘involved’ in disgraced ruling party operative Shamima Noor Papia’s alleged escort services based in The Westin Dhaka.

Kajol went missing for about two months following the case and was arrested later by the Border Guards Bangladesh from Benapole border.

He was later brought to Dhaka from Jashore jail.

On June 23, he was arrested and presented before a virtual court, when the judge turned down his bail appeal. The Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court later rejected his bail appeal again on Aug 24.

He subsequently appealed to the High Court against the decision on Sept 8.

The High Court then issued a rule asking the government to explain why Kajol will not be granted bail on Oct 19.