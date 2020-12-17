Hasina praises ‘growing’ economic integration of Bangladesh, India

In a virtual summit with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Thursday, Hasina noted that bilateral relations have reached a 'landmark moment' as Bangladesh and India step into the 50th year of diplomatic relations.

"We happily recognise the growing mutual dependency of the economies of Bangladesh and India. A good number of Indian nationals are employed in the manufacturing and service sector of Bangladesh and are remittance earners for India," the Bangladesh leader said.

"On the other hand, India receives its highest number of tourists and medical patients from Bangladesh. I believe both our countries can move up the global and regional value chains by further integrating our economies taking advantage of available synergies."

The meeting started at 11:30 am with the South Asian nations signing seven framework agreements aimed at bolstering cooperation in various sectors, including energy, social development and agriculture.

Hasina and Modi also relaunched a trans-border rail route between Chilahati and West Bengal's Haldibari which has been inoperative for almost 55 years.

The railway line from Haldibari in Cooch Behar to Chilahati in northern Bangladesh has been defunct after rail links between India and then East Pakistan snapped in 1965.

Highlighting the restoration of Bangladesh's rail links to India's northeastern states, Hasina said, "Our ongoing connectivity initiatives are catalysts in this regard (integration of the two economies). A prime example is the resumption of Chilahati-Haldibari rail link which we will inaugurate today."

"Throughout 2020 we have witnessed number of initiatives such as trade through rail routes, high level visits and meetings, capacity-building initiatives, the first trial run of Indian cargo from Kolkata to North-East India and of course, cooperation on COVID-19."

Bangladesh is commemorating the birth centenary of its founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman but the planned year-long celebrations were put on the backburner due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

"Bangladesh and India have also stepped into the 50th year of establishment of diplomatic relations. Further, we are celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Just a few months ago, we concluded celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of your Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi," said Hasina.

Bangladesh earlier released a special postal stamp as a mark of tribute to Gandhi, while India’s Postal Department issued a stamp in honour of Bangabandhu. “I convey my sincere gratitude to you and your government for so spontaneously coming together to mark these important occasions with joint celebrations," she added, while inviting Modi to Dhaka for the celebrations on Mar 26, 2021.

Meanwhile, Modi underscored his government's commitment to improving relations with Bangladesh, describing the country as a significant pillar of India’s 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

“To strengthen relations with Bangladesh has been a priority for me since the first day,” the Indian prime minister said.

“This year has been full of challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, there has been good cooperation between our countries in the sphere of working with health professions, COVID-19 vaccine etc,” he added.

The two leaders also exchanged praise over their countries' handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has upended the lives and livelihoods of millions across the world.