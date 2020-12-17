Bangladesh logs 1,134 new virus cases, deaths rise by 36
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Dec 2020 03:43 PM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2020 03:43 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 36 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus in a daily count, taking the death toll so far to 7,192.
The caseload climbed to 496,975 after 1,134 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, according to data released by the government.
The number of fresh recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 2,239 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 431,590.
As many as 13,191 samples were tested at 140 authorised labs in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 8.60 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 86.84 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.45 percent.
Globally, over 74.28 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.65 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
