Bangladesh, India ink seven deals to bolster cooperation
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Dec 2020 12:59 PM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2020 12:59 PM BdST
Bangladesh and India have signed seven framework agreements, protocols and memoranda of understanding aimed to enhancing cooperation in various sectors, including energy, social development and agriculture.
The deals were signed at the state guesthouse Padma on Thursday ahead of a virtual summit between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.
The South Asian neighbours have signed two framework agreements on cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector and the launch of a high-impact community development project.
Officials also put pen to paper on a protocol to create a cross-border sanctuary for elephants.
The terms of Reference of Bangladesh-India CEO Forum were also signed by the countries.
The documents were signed by officials of the relevant departments on behalf of Bangladesh and Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami in the presence of Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque, State Minister for Culture Khalid Hossain and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, among others.
The developments were later announced at the virtual summit between Hasina and Modi.
