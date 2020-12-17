Bangladesh, India ink seven deals to bolster cooperation

The deals were signed at the state guesthouse Padma on Thursday ahead of a virtual summit between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

The South Asian neighbours have signed two framework agreements on cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector and the launch of a high-impact community development project.

Officials also put pen to paper on a protocol to create a cross-border sanctuary for elephants.

Three MoUs have been signed on coordination in the agricultural sector, the supply of equipment for development of waste management of Barishal City Corporation and cooperation between the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and India's New Delhi Museum.

The terms of Reference of Bangladesh-India CEO Forum were also signed by the countries.

The documents were signed by officials of the relevant departments on behalf of Bangladesh and Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami in the presence of Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque, State Minister for Culture Khalid Hossain and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, among others.

The developments were later announced at the virtual summit between Hasina and Modi.