Nagad strikes major deal with GP to drive customers into its digital wallet

The initiative was launched through a virtual event on Victory Day on Wednesday.

Under the deal, Grameenphone customers can now open an account on Nagad, Bangladesh Post Office’s digital financial service, by dialling *167# from their mobile phones and setting a PIN.

For the last few months, Grameenphone users have been availing the innovative service on a trial basis.

Posts and Telecoms Minister Mustafa Jabbar inaugurated the rollout of the joint initiative, thereby further speeding up the digital financial inclusion process.

Moreover, Grameenphone subscribers can also become a Nagad user by download its app and set a four-digit PIN.

From the beginning of Nagad's journey in March 2019, customers have been able to open an account instantly with a selfie and a photo of the NID card through the Nagad app under its digital KYC initiative.

Besides, Grameenphone customers can enjoy some lucrative offers if they recharge their mobiles through Nagad, the second-largest digital financial service carrier in Bangladesh.

Addressing the state-of-the-art technological innovation, Jabbar said, "I must thank Nagad and Grameenphone for making such an arrangement which will ease the process of the citizens to access the digital service effortlessly.

"Using this innovation, the common people of Bangladesh will not face any obstacle and will be able to avoid the lengthy procedure to be financially included. This initiative will play a significant role in the overall economic development of the country."

Yasir Azman, chief executive officer of Grameenphone, said, "We must work together with our partners to bring the benefits of technology and make digital inclusion possible for the people of Bangladesh. This agreement shows our firm commitment towards Digital Bangladesh and digital financial inclusion through partnership. We are happy to connect our customers to what matters most to them."

Tanvir A Mishuk, managing director of Nagad, said, “As far as we know, there is no other precedent of opening a financial services account so easily like it and at the same time, we know that this is the largest financial inclusion initiative in the world.”

“This revolutionary initiative will help bring the widest network base of the country under financial inclusion. Besides, it will also play a helpful role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. This will also usher in a new chapter of the digital revolution in Bangladesh, which will help transform Bangladesh into a middle-income country.”

SPECIAL OFFER FOR GP SUBSCRIBERS

For existing Grameenphone subscribers who are already registered with Nagad or new customers on the Nagad platform, Grameenphone has come up with a few data and bundle offers.

With a top-up of Tk 26 using the Nagad wallet, subscribers will get 300 MB of data and 30 voice minutes for 72 hours. On recharging Tk 31, subscribers will get talk time of 50 minutes for three days. A recharge of Tk 42 will give one GB of data for three days.