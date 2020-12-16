Bangladesh set to celebrate 49 years of victory in war against Pakistan

Throughout the day, people will remember the lives lost in the nine months of bloody war, which the Bengalis started on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s call for independence on Mar 26, 1971.

The war ended in the surrender of the Pakistani forces on Dec 16 that year, and Bangladesh emerged as an independent nation on the world map.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the authorities to curtail the celebrations this year. All open-air events for Victory Day celebrations have been banned. People will be allowed to hold events indoors, but organisers will have to inform law-enforcement agencies about the visitors.

A non-communal Bangladesh began its journey 49 years ago but the Liberation War spirit of non-communalism has been attacked time and again.

The Awami League government is running the country with a promise to reverse the backward course of the country that began after the killing of Bangabandhu in 1975, but the efforts are facing obstacles.

Just weeks before the Victory Day, hardline Islamist groups opposed government plans to construct Bangabandhu’s statues, saying that sculpture is forbidden in Islam. A statue of the Father of the Nation was also vandalised.

His daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has issued a stern warning against the religious extremists in her address to the nation on the eve of the Victory Day.

“We’ll not allow any disparity in the name of religion,” she said.

Despite political criticisms, the world praises Hasina for her leadership in the development of Bangladesh.

When the country is set to celebrate the Victory Day, the central bank announced that its foreign currency reserves have crossed the $42 billion milestone, double the reserves of Pakistan, which brutally oppressed the Bengalis for over two decades economically.

“Work on the big projects is going on in full swing. We have completed the installation of all spans of the Padma Bridge, our dream project. The Metro Rail project in Dhaka has also progressed. Construction of the Rooppur Atomic Power Plant never stopped for a single day amid the pandemic,” Hasina said in her speech.

International organisations forecast that Bangladesh will have the highest economic growth in South Asia in 2020 despite the pandemic, she said.

President Md Abdul Hamid in his message on the day said the country making advances in every socio-economic index, including health, education, women’s empowerment and the per capita income while average life expectancy has also increased.

“Bangladesh is now a proud member of the elite satellite club with the launch of the Bangabandhu-1 Satellite into space. Full cooperation as well as a positive change of outlook of our people is imperative to carry this ongoing development trend forward,” he said.

He urged all to contribute more to implementing the spirit and values of the Liberation War and take the nation towards the path of development and prosperity.

The celebrations will begin with a 31-gun salute at the National Parade Square in Dhaka at dawn, but there will be no Victory Parade this time considering the coronavirus outbreak.

The president and the prime minister usually pay respects to the martyrs at the National Memorial in Savar early in the morning, but this time their military secretaries will place wreaths on behalf of them.

The people, along with ministers, diplomats, political parties, and social and cultural organisations, will pay respect to the martyrs as well.