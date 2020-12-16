Bangladesh renews pledge to root out extremism on Victory Day

People who thronged the National Memorial at Savar on the Victory Day on Wednesday despite the coronavirus outbreak spoke of their unwavering resolve to put an end to radicalism while paying respect to the martyrs of the war.

If the killers of 1971 and their current collaborators are not wiped out now, they will endanger the spirit of Liberation War in future, said the young Bangladeshis.

The National Memorial in Savar is covered with floral wreaths on the occasion of the 49th anniversary of victory in the Liberation War against Pakistan. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

The bloody war that began on Mar 26, 1971 following Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s call for independence from Pakistan and its oppression ended through the surrender of the Pakistani forces on Dec 16 of that year.

Al Riyad, a Dhaka University student who was born decades after the war, said he hears the anti-liberation force “hiss” their displeasure through different types of activities, such as the recent opposition by the hardline Islamist groups to sculpture, including the statues of Bangabandhu.

“The defeated force of ’71 can never accept a secular Bangladesh. They reject the Bengali culture of a millennium. They still pose the question as to whether Bangladesh will be run on the basis of religion,” he said.

People from all walks of life pay homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War at the National Memorial in Savar, Dec 16, 2020. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

“We, the youth, will continue fighting them. We will give our best to build a Bangladesh with the Liberation War spirit,” he added.

“The objectives of the Liberation War have not been achieved. We haven’t got a secular country; rather the fundamentalists are vaunting after being harboured by the governments in the 49 years of independence,” lamented Abdullah Al Kafee Ratan, a presidium member of the Communist Party of Bangladesh.

Aklima Akter Esha, a Jahangirnagar University student, thinks the youth should strengthen their fight against the extremist groups.

“They will pose a threat to us in future if we can’t wage that fight,” she said.

“The evil force of 1971 is spreading communalism and hatred. It’s time for us to wage another war. We must renew our pledge to establish a secular Bangladesh,” said Rawnok Bishaka Shamoli, a young actress.

Leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the ruling party, pay tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War at the National Memorial in Savar, Dec 16, 2020. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Prince Ghosh, a young photographer from Savar, said he believes only united efforts will lead to the elimination of extremism from Bangladesh. “We will surely establish the Bangladesh dreamt by Bangabandhu.”

“We know the defeated force of 1971. They are rearing their ugly head at every corner now. We must be alert and pull them up by their roots,” said Professor Muhammed Alamgir, a member of the University Grants Commission.