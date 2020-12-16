Bangladesh logs 1,632 new virus cases, another 27 die

The death toll climbed to 7,156 after 27 new fatalities from the disease were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, according to data released by the government.

The number of fresh recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 2,622 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 429,351.

As many as 17,025 samples were tested at 140 authorised labs in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 9.59 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 86.59 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.44 percent.

Globally, over 73.51 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.63 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.