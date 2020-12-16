ABM Abdullah, PM's personal physician, contracts COVID-19

He was admitted to a private hospital in Dhaka after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Abdullah said he sent his sample for testing when he began displaying symptoms of the illness. "I was having chest pain, cough and feeling weak. I don't have an appetite either so I got admitted to a hospital yesterday."

Abdullah joined Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University as an assistant professor in 1995. He went on to serve as a professor and dean of the hospital's department of medicine.

The medicine specialist was later appointed as the personal physician to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Dec 24, 2019.