ABM Abdullah, PM's personal physician, contracts COVID-19
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Dec 2020 01:03 PM BdST Updated: 16 Dec 2020 01:03 PM BdST
Dr ABM Abdullah, the prime minister's personal physician, has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection.
He was admitted to a private hospital in Dhaka after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Abdullah said he sent his sample for testing when he began displaying symptoms of the illness. "I was having chest pain, cough and feeling weak. I don't have an appetite either so I got admitted to a hospital yesterday."
Abdullah joined Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University as an assistant professor in 1995. He went on to serve as a professor and dean of the hospital's department of medicine.
The medicine specialist was later appointed as the personal physician to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Dec 24, 2019.
More stories
- Nation marks Victory Day in the shadow of virus
- Nation to celebrate 49 years of victory
- Govt extends Mujib Barsha by 9 months
- Dec 16, when lights of victory cleared darkness
- 14 charged over Noakhali woman assaults
- Defeated force of '71 wants to mislead Muslims: Hasina
- We’ve set an example by tackling virus: PM
- 6 die in boat capsize after wedding party
Most Read
- Defeated force of 1971 wants to mislead devout Muslims, says Hasina
- HC suspends freedom fighter gallantry awards for fugitive Bangabandhu killers
- Grameenphone faces charges of failing to protect confidential customer information
- Bangladesh reports 40 virus deaths, highest daily count in 3 months
- Senior Republicans accept Biden as president-elect, reject talk of overturning election
- Bangladesh extends pandemic-hit celebrations of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary by nine months
- Bride among 6 dead as boat packed with wedding guests capsizes in Noakhali
- Jordan to recruit 12,000 Bangladeshi apparel workers
- Man claims former Cox’s Bazar MP Bodi is his father
- Bangladesh celebrates 49 years of victory in the shadow of coronavirus