PM Hasina set to address nation
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Dec 2020 03:57 PM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2020 03:57 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation on the eve of Victory Day. Her speech will be televised at 7.30 pm on Tuesday.
Earlier on May 24, the prime minister had addressed the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Her speech on Tuesday is expected to touch on the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent nation on Dec 16, 1971. She is also expected to speak on the COVID-19 that has infected 494,209 and killed 7,129 in Bangladesh.
The nation prepares to celebrate the 49th anniversary of Victory Day on a limited scale on Wednesday. The government has scaled down the Victory Day celebrations this year, due to the pandemic. There will be no parade by the armed forces.
A gun salute will ring out in Dhaka and elsewhere at the sunrise. President Abdul Hamid and Hasina will place wreaths at the National Monument.
Bangladesh also cut down the celebrations of the birth centenary of independence leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman this year.
- Hasina to address nation
- 40 virus deaths, highest daily count in 3 months
- Bangabandhu killers lose gallantry awards
- Home minister sits with top clerics
- Hasina issues Victory Day message over phone
- March on Pakistan embassy demanding genocide apology
- Court bans use of 'facebook.com.bd'
- Ctg city polls on Jan 27
Most Read
- BTRC gets Shyam Sunder Sikder as new chairman
- Home minister holds meeting with Qawmi madrasa leaders
- Google's YouTube, Gmail recover after global outage
- Bangladeshi man sentenced to death for killing girlfriend in Singapore hotel in 2018
- Bangladesh to suspend flights for COVID certificate breach
- BNP show-causes Hafiz Uddin, Shakwat Mahmud over alleged breach of discipline
- Hifazat-e Islam Secretary General Qasemi dies
- Muktijuddho Mancha marches on Pakistan embassy demanding apology for 1971 genocide
- Ivermectin shows promise in treatment of COVID-19 patients: icddr,b
- President Hamid, PM Hasina pay homage to martyred intellectuals