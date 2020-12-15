PM Hasina set to address nation

Earlier on May 24, the prime minister had addressed the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Her speech on Tuesday is expected to touch on the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent nation on Dec 16, 1971. She is also expected to speak on the COVID-19 that has infected 494,209 and killed 7,129 in Bangladesh.

The nation prepares to celebrate the 49th anniversary of Victory Day on a limited scale on Wednesday. The government has scaled down the Victory Day celebrations this year, due to the pandemic. There will be no parade by the armed forces.

A gun salute will ring out in Dhaka and elsewhere at the sunrise. President Abdul Hamid and Hasina will place wreaths at the National Monument.

Bangladesh also cut down the celebrations of the birth centenary of independence leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman this year.