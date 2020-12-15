Home > Bangladesh

HC suspends freedom fighter gallantry awards for fugitive Bangabandhu killers

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Dec 2020 01:29 PM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2020 01:29 PM BdST

The High Court has suspended freedom fighter gallantry awards for absconding Bangabandhu killers Shariful Haque Dalim, Risaldar Moslemuddin, M Rashed Chowdhury and SHMB Noor Chowdhury.

The court also issued a rule asking why the government’s inactivity in cancelling their freedom fighter titles would not be deemed illegal.

A virtual High Court bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam passed the order following an initial hearing on a writ petition on Tuesday.

