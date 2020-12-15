HC suspends freedom fighter gallantry awards for fugitive Bangabandhu killers
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Dec 2020 01:29 PM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2020 01:29 PM BdST
The High Court has suspended freedom fighter gallantry awards for absconding Bangabandhu killers Shariful Haque Dalim, Risaldar Moslemuddin, M Rashed Chowdhury and SHMB Noor Chowdhury.
The court also issued a rule asking why the government’s inactivity in cancelling their freedom fighter titles would not be deemed illegal.
A virtual High Court bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam passed the order following an initial hearing on a writ petition on Tuesday.
More stories
- Home minister sits with top clerics
- Hasina issues Victory Day message over phone
- March on Pakistan embassy demanding genocide apology
- Court bans use of 'facebook.com.bd'
- Ctg city polls on Jan 27
- Bangladeshi man gets death for murder in Singapore
- 3 to die for killing children in Tangail
- 8 to die for killing child after rape in Ctg
Most Read
- Bangladesh to suspend flights for COVID certificate breach
- BTRC gets Shyam Sunder Sikder as new chairman
- Bangladeshi man sentenced to death for killing girlfriend in Singapore hotel in 2018
- Google's YouTube, Gmail recover after global outage
- Home minister holds meeting with Qawmi madrasa leaders
- Hifazat-e Islam Secretary General Qasemi dies
- BNP show-causes Hafiz Uddin, Shakwat Mahmud over alleged breach of discipline
- President Hamid, PM Hasina pay homage to martyred intellectuals
- Chattogram court sentences 8 to death for murdering a child after rape in 2018
- Ivermectin shows promise in treatment of COVID-19 patients: icddr,b