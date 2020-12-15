Hasina greets Bangladeshis on Victory Day over phone
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Dec 2020 12:40 AM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2020 12:40 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has extended her greetings to Bangladeshis on Victory Day over the phone while urging the people to celebrate the occasion in compliance with health and safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Mobile phone users across the country received a call from a special number with a 45-second audio message from the prime minister on Monday.
After a nine-month long armed struggle for independence, Bangladesh appeared on the world map as a new nation with victory in the Liberation War on Dec 16, 1971.
The country is going to celebrate the 49th anniversary of the victory on Wednesday. At the same time, the nation is also commemorating the birth centenary of its founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
In her message, Hasina highlighted Bangladesh's journey to independence through 24 long years of struggle which culminated in victory in the war of liberation under the leadership of Bangabandhu, the greatest Bengali of all time.
“I urge you to celebrate Victory Day in compliance with health directives," she said
"We pay respect to the sacrifices made by millions of martyrs to build Bangladesh up as a developed, prosperous, hunger-free, poverty-free, non-communal nation."
- Hasina issues Victory Day message over phone
- March on Pakistan embassy demanding genocide apology
- Court bans use of 'facebook.com.bd'
- Ctg city polls on Jan 27
- Bangladeshi man gets death for murder in Singapore
- 3 to die for killing children in Tangail
- 8 to die for killing child after rape in Ctg
- 18-year-old man dies in Kadamtali fire
Most Read
- Hifazat-e Islam Secretary General Qasemi dies
- Bangladesh to suspend flights for COVID certificate breach
- Hifazat-e Islam is becoming ‘neo-Razakar’, says Sajeeb Wazed Joy
- BTRC gets Shyam Sunder Sikder as new chairman
- President Hamid, PM Hasina pay homage to martyred intellectuals
- Bangladeshi man sentenced to death for killing girlfriend in Singapore hotel in 2018
- Discovery of OC Pradip’s drug links led to Sinha murder: RAB
- Families of martyred intellectuals await justice 7 years after verdict against Mueen, Ashraf
- Ivermectin shows promise in treatment of COVID-19 patients: icddr,b
- Google's YouTube, Gmail recover after global outage