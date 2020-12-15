Hasina greets Bangladeshis on Victory Day over phone

Mobile phone users across the country received a call from a special number with a 45-second audio message from the prime minister on Monday.

After a nine-month long armed struggle for independence, Bangladesh appeared on the world map as a new nation with victory in the Liberation War on Dec 16, 1971.

The country is going to celebrate the 49th anniversary of the victory on Wednesday. At the same time, the nation is also commemorating the birth centenary of its founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In her message, Hasina highlighted Bangladesh's journey to independence through 24 long years of struggle which culminated in victory in the war of liberation under the leadership of Bangabandhu, the greatest Bengali of all time.

“I urge you to celebrate Victory Day in compliance with health directives," she said

"We pay respect to the sacrifices made by millions of martyrs to build Bangladesh up as a developed, prosperous, hunger-free, poverty-free, non-communal nation."