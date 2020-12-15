Defeated force of 1971 wants to mislead devout Muslims, says Hasina

Describing Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as a devout Muslim, the prime minister said on Tuesday no government other than the Awami League has worked more for the Muslims.

“But a section of the defeated forces of '71 are now trying to mislead devout Muslims with false, fictitious and imaginary statements. They are out to create anarchy in the society,” she said in a televised speech greeting the nation on the eve of the Victory Day.

“In 1972, the Father of the Nation asked everyone not to use religion as a political weapon. But the accomplices of the defeated forces dream to push the country 50 years backwards,” Hasina said.

Hasina believes the people will resist such action of the defeated forces. “People in Bangladesh are pious, but not fanatics. Please don’t use religion to serve political interest,” she said.

Her comments came when Hifazat-e Islam and other Islamic extremist groups are opposing a government plan to install a statue of Bangabandhu in Dhaka in celebration of his birth centenary. The Islamists say that statues are forbidden in Islam.

Scores of political and cultural groups have protested against the Islamists’ threat to tear down statues, and demanded arrest of Islamist leaders for their nasty remarks about Bangabandhu’s statue.

Amid the debate, an under-construction statue of the independence hero was defaced in Kushtia earlier in December. The police have arrested two students and two teachers of a local madrasa over the act of vandalism while the High Court has ordered the government to protect Bangabandhu’s statues.

“Everyone has the right to practise their religions. Bangladesh is a non-communal country which became independent with the sacrifice of people from all races and religion -Hindu, Muslim, Buddhists and Christians,” Hasina said.

“We’ll not allow any disparity in the name of religion. The people in the country will move forward to progress and development while upholding the religious values.”

Highlighting her government’s initiatives to spread religious education, she noted that it established an Islamic Arabic University, launched graduation courses in 80 model madrasas, and acknowledged post-graduation degrees in Qawmi madrasas.

Bangabandhu was a devout Muslim who practised the religious rituals ardently, she said.

“Unfortunately, anti-liberation forces captured power after 1975, and distorted the history while trying to disgrace Bangabandhu and his family,” said Hasina.

“What the Father of the Nation has worked to uphold and spread the religious values, those governments (after 1975) faked their intentions to maintain Islam,” she said.

Bangabandhu banned liquor, casino, and horserace and established the Islamic Foundation, madrasa board and earned Bangladesh the membership of the Organization of Islamic Countries, the prime minister said.

She paid her respects to the Liberation War martyrs and the four national leaders – Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, M Mansur Ali and AHM Kamruzzaman.

Hasina also paid respects to the freedom fighters and the members of the Indian armed forces who fought and sacrificed their lives during the war.

Bangladesh will celebrate the golden jubilee of its independence next year. The government plans to celebrate it with much enthusiasm provided the coronavirus epidemic ebbs, the prime minister said in her speech.

“Let’s promise not to be oblivious to the sacrifices made by the millions of martyrs. We must not allow the spirit of the Liberation War to diminish. I urge the new generation, the youth to never forget the sacrifices made by your predecessors. Never disrespected the flag of red and green they have given to you,” she said.