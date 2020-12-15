Bangladesh reports 40 virus deaths, highest daily count in 3 months
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Dec 2020 03:50 PM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2020 03:50 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 40 new fatalities from the coronavirus infection, the highest daily count in three months, taking the death toll so far to 7,129.
The caseload jumped to 494,209 after 1,877 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, according to data released by the government.
The number of fresh recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 2,884 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 426,729.
As many as 19,054 samples were tested at 140 authorised labs in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 9.85 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 86.35 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.44 percent.
Globally, over 72.87 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.62 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
