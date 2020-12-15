Bangladesh has set an example by tackling virus outbreak: Hasina

Noting that the final span of the Padma Bridge, a proud moment for her administration, was installed about a week ago, Hasina said in a televised address to the nation on Tuesday: “I greet all the citizens of Bangladesh at home and abroad sincerely and pledge to build one of the greatest nations in the world.”

Hasina mentioned her government’s incentive packages offered to 25 million people from the marginal groups to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

International organisations forecast that Bangladesh will have the highest economic growth in South Asia in 2020, Hasina said.

“Work on the big projects is going on in full swing. We have completed the installation of all spans of the Padma Bridge, our dream project. The Metro Rail project in Dhaka has also progressed. Construction of the Rooppur Atomic Power Plant never stopped for a single day amid the pandemic,” she said.

She remembered those, including politicians, MPs and other distinguished citizens, who died from the COVID-19 illness that has infected 494,209 people and killed 7,129 in Bangladesh.

She urged everyone to follow the health protocols all the time, including during Victory Day celebrations. “We were compelled to bring changes to our daily lives due to the pandemic and avoid crowds. Every life is valuable and we can’t accept a single death.”

“You must wear a mask as you head out. Also, please wash your hands frequently or use sanitizer.”

Her speech comes as Bangladesh prepares to celebrate the 49th anniversary of Victory Day on a limited scale on Wednesday. The government has scaled down the Victory Day celebrations this year, due to the pandemic. There will be no parade by the armed forces.

A gun salute will ring out in Dhaka and elsewhere at the sunrise. President Abdul Hamid and Hasina will place wreaths at the National Monument.

Bangladesh also cut down the celebrations of the birth centenary of independence leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman this year.