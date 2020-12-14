Home > Bangladesh

Tangail court sentences 3 to death for killing two children

  Tangail Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Dec 2020 02:03 PM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2020 02:03 PM BdST

A Tangail court has sentenced three people to death and three others to life in prison for killing two children in 2016.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Saud Hasan delivered the verdict on Monday, Tangail Court Inspector Tanvir Ahmed said.

The case was filed over the murder of two children after abduction in Tangail's Mirzapur Upazila.

