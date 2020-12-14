Nation set to pay homage to martyred intellectuals with call for non-communal Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Dec 2020 03:44 AM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2020 03:44 AM BdST
Bangladesh is set to pay homage to the intellectuals, who were killed en masse by the Pakistani forces and their local collaborators during the 1971 Liberation War, with the call to establish a non-communal country to make their dream true.
The commemoration of the Martyred Intellectuals Day on Monday just before the golden jubilee of independence is expected to be on a limited scale due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Early in the morning, people will begin covering the Martyred Intellectual Memorials in Dhaka’s Mirpur and Rayerbazar with flowers. The nation will remember its sharpest minds with songs and poetry.
The observance of the day comes when Islamist groups are opposing the construction of statues of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
In messages ahead of the day, President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have urged the people to come forward being imbued with the ideology of the martyred intellectuals and spirit of the Liberation War to build a non-communal, happy and prosperous country.
Hamid said the intellectuals, as the conscience of the nation, had played a crucial role with their sharp writings and intellect-based spirit to create public opinion in favour of the Liberation War, provide suggestions to the war-time government in advancing the war towards its successful end.
But it is unfortunate that the occupation forces and their local collaborators had brutally killed the country’s eminent intellectuals, including academicians, physicians, litterateurs, journalists and artists when the country was close to victory, causing an irreparable loss to the nation, he added.
Hasina warned the people about conspiracies of the killers of 1971.
The anti-liberation forces assassinated Bangabandhu and most of his family members on Aug 15, 1975, she said.
They carried out repression and tortures on free thinkers, teachers, writers, journalists and politicians, she said.
They created terrorist and militant groups that unleashed a reign of terror in the country from 2001 to 2006, the prime minister said. They also unleashed violence in the country in 2015, she said
She said the country and the nation will be freed from the stigma through implementation of all verdicts of war crime cases.
Those who wanted to save the war criminals will also be brought to justice one day, she said.
Raushon Ershad, the leader of the official opposition in parliament, and the BNP also issued messages remembering the martyred intellectuals.
