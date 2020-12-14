Home > Bangladesh

Chattogram court sentences 8 to death for murdering a child after rape in 2018

  Chittagong Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Dec 2020 01:21 PM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2020 02:05 PM BdST

A Chattogram court has sentenced eight people to death for their roles in the murder of a nine-year-old child after rape about three years ago.

The verdict was passed by Chattogram Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-4 Judge Jamiul Haider on Monday.

The child went missing after going outside to play at a field of Bishwa Colony under the city's Akbar Shah Police Station on Jan 21, 2018, said state lawyer MA Naser.

The following night, her mother found her body inside a building beside the playground and subsequently lodged the rape and murder cases.

