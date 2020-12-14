Chattogram court sentences 8 to death for murdering a child after rape in 2018
Chittagong Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Dec 2020 01:21 PM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2020 02:05 PM BdST
A Chattogram court has sentenced eight people to death for their roles in the murder of a nine-year-old child after rape about three years ago.
The verdict was passed by Chattogram Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-4 Judge Jamiul Haider on Monday.
The child went missing after going outside to play at a field of Bishwa Colony under the city's Akbar Shah Police Station on Jan 21, 2018, said state lawyer MA Naser.
The following night, her mother found her body inside a building beside the playground and subsequently lodged the rape and murder cases.
