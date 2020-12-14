Home > Bangladesh

Chattogram city polls reset for Jan 27 after pandemic delay  

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Dec 2020 05:16 PM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2020 05:16 PM BdST

The Election Commission has scheduled the Chattogram City Corporation polls for Jan 27, after a delay of more than eight months due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Md Alamgir, senior secretary of the commission, announced the date on Monday, saying voting will be carried out electronically from 8 am to 4 pm without a break.
 
The polls were originally scheduled for Mar 29, but the plan was derailed by the outbreak of the coronavirus across the country.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories