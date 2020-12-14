Home > Bangladesh

BTRC gets Shyam Sunder Sikder as new chairman

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Dec 2020 04:28 PM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2020 04:28 PM BdST

Retired secretary Shyam Sunder Sikder has been appointed to Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission as its new chairman.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notice on Monday, appointing him for three years.

The tenure of the previous chairman of BTRC, Md Jahurul Haque, ended on Dec 4.

Sikder retired as senior secretary of the Posts and Telecommunications Division in 2019. His position and benefits under the new contract will be equivalent to the rank of a senior secretary.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories