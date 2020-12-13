Hifazat-e Islam Secretary General Qasemi dies
Published: 13 Dec 2020 03:22 PM BdST Updated: 13 Dec 2020 03:22 PM BdST
Hifazat-e Islam's Secretary General Noor Hossain Qasemi has died in hospital care at the age of 75.
He breathed his last at around 1 pm on Sunday at the capital's United Hospital, said Ataullah Amin, deputy organising secretary of the organisation.
Qasemi was admitted to the hospital on Dec 1, after suffering from respiratory distress and cold. He was later moved to the ICU when his condition deteriorated on Dec 10.
Born on Jan 10, 1945, Qasemi had previously served as the secretary general of Jamiyate Ulamaye Islam Bangladesh, vice president of Bekaf and co-chairman of the Al Haiya Board.
He had also been the president of Hifazat-e Islam's Dhaka Metropolitan Division chapter since its inception. He became the general secretary of Hifazat after the organisation constituted its new central committee.
