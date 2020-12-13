Failing to repay loans, many Bangladeshi migrant workers lost properties: study

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics conducted its first-ever Immigration Expenditure Survey in February and March this year through random sampling of the expatriates by taking information from their families.

The BBS uploaded the report on its website recently, but decided not to publish it at an event considering the coronavirus outbreak, said Kabir Uddin Ahmed, who directs the bureau’s industry and labour wing.

It collected the information about 8,000 families of the expatriates from the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training or BMET for the survey based on a two-stage cluster sampling method. The data were collected through personal interviews.

As many as 2.73 million Bangladeshis travelled to other countries from 2015 to 2018, with 85 percent of them male, according to the survey.

The study reveals that almost 12.5 percent of male expatriates who resorted to loans to pay the recruitment and travel costs have lost possession of their mortgaged properties due to their failure to repay. And for women, the figure rises to 16 percent, making the average 12.7 percent.

The study found that 78 percent of those who travelled abroad in this period had resorted to loans from relatives, NGOs or lenders. More men, 81 percent, than women, 56 percent, took the loans .

As much as 41 percent of the workers took loans from friends and relatives, 28 percent received finances from the family, 20 percent borrowed from NGOs while 15 percent borrowed from banks and other lenders.

It found that 46.5 percent of these expatriates have no insurance. Only 38.7 percent men and 30.3 percent women have insurance.

Their chief destination was Saudi Arabia. The travel expense for those who went to Singapore was the highest.

The cost of immigration does not match with that specified by the BMET. Each expatriate has to spend two and a half times more than that set by the government and it took 18 months for them to earn the money - 5.6 months for the female workers and 19 months for the male ones.

On an average, each individual spent Tk 416,789 to work abroad. For women, the expenditure was Tk 100,102 while for men, it was Tk 471,668 on an average.

This contradicts the government-specified costs to travel to Singapore which is Tk 262,270, Saudi Arabia Tk 165,000, Malaysia Tk 160,000, Libya Tk 145,780, Bahrain Tk 97,780, Oman Tk 100,780 and Qatar, Tk 100,780.

The study found that the cost of travelling to Singapore was Tk 574,241 while for Saudi Arabia it was Tk 436,366. The expense of traveling to Malaysia for work was Tk 404,448 and for Qatar, it was Tk 402,478.

The costs included plane ticket, training, loan repayment, recruitment, clearance, passport, visa, brokerage, medical, internal transport, welfare and skill assessment.

The report adds that despite paying more money than the fixed costs, 53 percent of the expatriates had no contracts with recruiting firms. The highest number of workers with contracts went to Singapore, followed by Malaysia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Among them, 26 percent returned to the country due to a break in the work, 15 percent said it was due to the conclusion of the work permit, while 13 percent said they came back due to a decline in the possibility of employment. Another 14 percent gave accounts of a decline in income.

The average monthly income of each worker after travelling abroad was Tk 29,855. The female workers earned Tk 20,211 while the male took home Tk 32,542 per month.

Those who travelled to Singapore topped the earning chart, collecting Tk 46,895 monthly on an average. Workers in Malaysia earned Tk 29,723 monthly while those in Qatar pocketed Tk 29,174.