Bangladesh records 1,355 new virus cases, another 32 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Dec 2020 04:03 PM BdST Updated: 13 Dec 2020 04:03 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,355 new cases of the coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 490,533.
The death toll surged to 7,052 after 32 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, the government said in a statement.
The number of new recoveries overshot active cases in the same period with 3,393 patients recovering from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 420,896.
As many as 12,748 samples were tested at 140 authorised labs in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 10.63 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 85.80 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.44 percent.
Globally, over 71.76 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.6 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
