Drizzle likely in the north as spell of fog continues
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Dec 2020 07:04 PM BdST Updated: 12 Dec 2020 07:04 PM BdST
Fog and winter chills continued to disrupt life on Saturday amid a forecast of drizzle in northern Bangladesh.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department predicted light rain in parts of Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions in the hours to Sunday morning. Weather may remain largely dry with overcast skies.
Moderate to thick fog may sweep over the country during midnight to noon.
Temperature is expected to remain nearly unchanged.
Abdur Rahman, a senior meteorologist, said cold weather will set in by the end of the week after sunny days following the spell of fog.
Night temperature is likely to drop with cold wind blowing in from the north over the next three days, he said.
Mild to moderate cold-waves may sweep over the north, northeast and central regions of the country later in the month.
On Saturday, the lowest temperature was recorded at 12.6 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga. Dhaka’s temperature dropped to as low as 16.4 degrees Celsius.
- Drizzle likely in the north as spell of fog continues
- Bangabandhu sculpture: Judges launch protest in Chattogram
- Virus deaths top 7,000
- Bangla Academy to seek book fair delay
- Cold to ‘bite’ in second half of Dec
- Virus death toll nears 7,000
- Two dead in Khilkhet crash
- Fire burns plastics factory in Chawkbazar
Most Read
- Padma Bridge bursts into full view with the final span installed
- Ivermectin shows promise in treatment of COVID-19 patients: icddr,b
- Robi holds IPO lottery draw, 465,290 emerge as winners
- Big chill to bite Bangladesh in second half of December
- Rice, soybean oil prices continue to soar in Dhaka
- Iran executes dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam
- Freedom fighter, ex-secretary Anwar Ul Alam Shaheed dies aged 73
- Bangladesh's coronavirus death toll surpasses 7,000
- Facebook takes action against hackers in Bangladesh, Vietnam
- Bangladesh will be the key leader of 4th Industrial Revolution: Sajeeb Wazed