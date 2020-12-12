Bangladesh's coronavirus death toll surpasses 7,000
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Dec 2020 03:36 PM BdST Updated: 12 Dec 2020 03:36 PM BdST
The death toll from the coronavirus infection in Bangladesh has surged to 7,020 after 34 new fatalities were registered in a 24-hour period as the pandemic continues to intensify with the onset of winter.
Another 1,329 people tested positive for COVID-19 until 8 am Saturday, taking the tally of infections so far to 489,178, the government said in a statement.
The number of new recoveries overshot active cases in the same period with 3,185 patients recovering from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 417,503.
As many as 12,630 samples were tested at 140 authorised labs in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 10.52 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 85.35 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.44 percent.
Globally, over 71.14 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.59 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
Most Read
- Ivermectin shows promise in treatment of COVID-19 patients: icddr,b
- Padma Bridge bursts into full view with the final span installed
- Robi holds IPO lottery draw, 465,290 emerge as winners
- Facebook takes action against hackers in Bangladesh, Vietnam
- Mastercard, Visa halt payments on Pornhub over allegations of child sex-abuse content
- Big chill to bite Bangladesh in second half of December
- Rice, soybean oil prices continue to soar in Dhaka
- One million Indian doctors on strike to protest surgeries by traditional practitioners
- Freedom fighter, ex-secretary Anwar Ul Alam Shaheed dies aged 73
- Iran executes dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam