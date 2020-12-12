Bangla Academy seeks to delay book fair over pandemic, angering publishers

The academy decided to file a petition seeking the delay at the cultural affairs ministry on Sunday, its Director General Habibullah Sirajee said on Friday.

He said they will request the government to consider the option of organising the fair online.

The decisions have angered the Gyan O Srijonshil Prokashok Samiti or the Academic and Creative Publishers Association of Bangladesh.

Farid Ahmed, president of the association, said the academy cannot unilaterally take the decisions as the fair is a “national matter”. “We know nothing about it (the decision to delay the fair),” he said.

The proprietor of Somoy Prakashan said only the highest level of the government has the authority to make such major decisions based on the health ministry’s opinions.

He also objected to the plan to organise the fair online. “It (virtual fair) cannot be an alternative,” he said.

Chittaranjan Saha, the owner of Muktodhara Prokashoni, began selling books by setting up a shop on a piece of cloth at the gate of the academy during the Feb 21 Language Martyrs Day event in 1972. Many others joined him in 1977.

Ashraf Siddiqui, the then DG of the academy, involved it with the fair the following year. After another year, Bangladesh Book Sellers and Publishers Association joined the fair.

In 1983, during the term of DG Quazi Muhammad Manjoor-E-Mawla, the academy took the initiative to organise the Amar Ekushey Grantha Mela, but did not go ahead with the plan. Finally, the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela began at the academy premises in 1984.

Now, the month-long fair has become an integral part of Bengali culture.

This year, the fair was delayed by a day due to the city corporation elections in Dhaka.

The fair ended without any hindrance as Bangladesh did not report any confirmed coronavirus cases at the time after the pandemic began in China in late 2019.