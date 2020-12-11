Schoolboy Ayaz murder: City College student jailed until death, 5 others get life

The convicts sentenced to life are Touhidul Islam, Mashiur Rahman Araf, Towhidul Islam Shuvo, Abu Saleh Mohammad Nasim and Arif Hossain Regan.

Judge Iqbal Hossain also fined them Tk 10,000 each. The lifers will have to spend three more months in jail in case of non-payment.

Jisan and Touhidul were taken to the court from jail for the verdict. The others are on the run.

All the convicts were students of business studies division at the college in Dhanmondi, said Matiur Rahman, a clerk at the court. Ayaz was a student of Government Laboratory School.

His elder brother Ashdin Haque, a second-year science division student of the City College, got into an altercation with the convicts over the funds for the tournament at the institution on Jun 9, 2014. He fled as they chased him.

The convicts hacked Ayaz to death at Jigatala in the capital later in the afternoon.

Ayaz was taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

His father started a case at Dhanmondi Police Station naming the six City College students and 10 to 12 other unidentified people.