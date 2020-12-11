India backs Bangladesh’s bid for WHO regional executive director

Indian High Commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswami informed Sheikh Hasina about their endorsement while paying a call on the prime minister at the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Thursday, said her Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher.

Doraiswami also offered to support Bangladesh in increasing the capacity to distribute 30 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca. The Serum Institute of India will manufacture the shots.

Hasina and Doraiswami discussed problems faced by Bangladeshis in getting Indian visa.

Hasina emphasised regional development and cooperation. She also remembered India’s role in Bangladesh’s Liberation War and building the war-ravaged country.

Doraiswami conveyed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s greetings to Hasina.

The two prime ministers are scheduled to jointly inaugurate the Chilahati-Haldibari train link, which had been closed after the 1965 India-Pakistan war, along with some other projects on Dec 17.

In another meeting with newly appointed South Korean Ambassador Lee Jang-kuen, Hasina sought their continued support for the repatriation of the Rohingya refugees to Myanmar.

She also urged South Korea to increase investment in Bangladesh.