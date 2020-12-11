Fire breaks out at Chawkbazar building
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Dec 2020 11:33 AM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2020 11:33 AM BdST
A fire has torn through a four-storey building in Dhaka's Chawkbazar.
The incident was reported at the 'Noakhali Building' on Chawkbazar's Urdu Road around 3:45 am Friday, according to Kamrul Hasan, duty officer of the fire service's control room.
Fifteen units of fire service battled the flames for almost two hours before taking control of the situation.
Although the authorities to could not immediately determine the cause of the fire, no casualties have been reported in the incident so far.
More stories
- Delhi backs Dhaka's bid for WHO post
- Ayaz murder: 1 jailed until death
- We will lead 4th Industrial Revolution: Sajeeb Wazed
- Daily tally: 37 virus deaths, 1,861 cases
- 100 law enforcers suffer 'food poisoning' in Cumilla
- India remembers 1971 genocide
- Nasim Parvez named BTRC DG
- Bridge set to connect two banks of Padma
Most Read
- Dream edges closer as Padma Bridge gets its final span
- Ivermectin shows promise in treatment of COVID-19 patients: icddr,b
- Bangladesh will be the key leader of 4th Industrial Revolution: Sajeeb Wazed
- France to support digitalisation of Bangladesh’s power sector with €100m credit
- Govt appoints Nasim Parvez as BTRC's new DG
- Facebook takes action against hackers in Bangladesh, Vietnam
- Bangladesh expects first shipment of COVID vaccine in Jan
- Bangladesh reports 1,861 new virus cases, deaths surge by 37
- Court rejects Bangabandhu statue vandalism case against Khaleda, Tarique
- US sets record for daily deaths as hospitals nationwide near or exceed capacity