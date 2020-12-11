Fire breaks out at Chawkbazar building

The incident was reported at the 'Noakhali Building' on Chawkbazar's Urdu Road around 3:45 am Friday, according to Kamrul Hasan, duty officer of the fire service's control room.

Fifteen units of fire service battled the flames for almost two hours before taking control of the situation.

Although the authorities to could not immediately determine the cause of the fire, no casualties have been reported in the incident so far.