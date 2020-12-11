Big chill to bite Bangladesh in second half of December

Meteorologists say cold weather will set in in the second half of December and the mercury may drop to as low as below 10 degrees Celsius in some places.

The lowest temperature was recorded 14.3 degrees Celsius in Chattogram’s Sitakunda on Friday. Dhaka’s lowest temperature was 17.6 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature this season was 9.6 degrees Celsius in Panchagarh’s Tetulia on Nov 28.

Meteorologist Md Arif Hossain said night temperature is yet to drop below 10 degrees Celsius in most parts of the country but the feel of cold has increased due to low temperature in daytime.

The mercury is likely to drop further after Dec 15 and mild to moderate cold snaps may sweep over the north, northeast and central regions of the country later in the month, he said.

A mild cold wave may hit some parts between Dec 18 and 20, Arif said.

In the forecast for Saturday, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said that weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.

There are chances of light rain or drizzle at one or two places over Rangpur division.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country during night to noon and it may continue until afternoon at places.

Night and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Bangladesh usually experiences extreme cold in January. The lowest temperature of the country on record was 2.6 degrees Celsius in Tetulia on Jan 8, 2018.

Temperature dropped to 3 degrees Celsius in Nilphamari’s Syedpur on Jan 11, 2013. The previous record low temperature was 2.8 degrees Celsius in Moulvibazar’s Sreemangal on Feb 4, 1968.