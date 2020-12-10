Over 100 law enforcers suffer 'food poisoning' amid Cumilla elections

As many as 48 law enforcers were admitted to Brahmanpara Upazila Health Complex on Wednesday after eating at ‘Ityadi Restaurant’, according to police officials and doctors.

Some of them were given first aid while others were hospitalised.

Dr Abu Hasnat Md Mohiuddin Mubin, an official of the Upazila’s health and family planning unit, said they were stricken with food poisoning.

“We are doing our best to treat them. Those who are in critical condition have been transferred to Cumilla Medical College Hospital.”

Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Amirullah said members of the Police, the Ansar and the BGB were among those who suffered food poisoning.

“They are currently being treated at different hospitals, including Brahmanpara Upazila Health Complex,” he said.

Civil Surgeon Md Niatuzzaman said 48 members of the police were admitted to the health complex in critical condition and later received emergency treatment.

“I went to the hospital around 1 am to take a look at the sick police members and supplied Brahmanpara Health Complex with the necessary equipment from the civil surgeon’s office,” Niatuzzaman said.