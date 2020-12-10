Over 100 law enforcers suffer 'food poisoning' amid Cumilla elections
Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Dec 2020 03:30 PM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2020 03:43 PM BdST
More than 100 law-enforcement personnel on duty at Brahmanpara Upazila Parishad elections in Cumilla have fallen sick after dining at a local restaurant.
As many as 48 law enforcers were admitted to Brahmanpara Upazila Health Complex on Wednesday after eating at ‘Ityadi Restaurant’, according to police officials and doctors.
Some of them were given first aid while others were hospitalised.
Dr Abu Hasnat Md Mohiuddin Mubin, an official of the Upazila’s health and family planning unit, said they were stricken with food poisoning.
“We are doing our best to treat them. Those who are in critical condition have been transferred to Cumilla Medical College Hospital.”
Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Amirullah said members of the Police, the Ansar and the BGB were among those who suffered food poisoning.
“They are currently being treated at different hospitals, including Brahmanpara Upazila Health Complex,” he said.
Civil Surgeon Md Niatuzzaman said 48 members of the police were admitted to the health complex in critical condition and later received emergency treatment.
“I went to the hospital around 1 am to take a look at the sick police members and supplied Brahmanpara Health Complex with the necessary equipment from the civil surgeon’s office,” Niatuzzaman said.
- 100 law enforcers suffer 'food poisoning' in Cumilla
- India remembers 1971 genocide
- Nasim Parvez named BTRC DG
- Bridge set to connect two banks of Padma
- No bar to demolish structures of MP Aslamul’s 3 firms: lawyer
- Hasina stresses ‘robust’ climate coalitions
- Bomb-like object found at airport site
- 'Don't worry about Bhasan Char shift'
Most Read
- 'Stop or be sent to Afghanistan': Mayor Taposh tells Babunagari
- Dream edges closer as Padma Bridge gets its final span
- Ivermectin shows promise in treatment of COVID-19 patients: icddr,b
- BNP leader Kamal Ibne Yusuf dies of COVID-19
- Bangladesh to UN: No reason to be concerned about relocation of Rohingya
- Dense fog shrouds Bangladesh as mercury dips further
- BNP chief Khaleda, Tarique named in complaint over vandalism of Bangabandhu sculpture
- Hasina asks why all government projects miss deadlines: official
- Sheikh Hasina ranks 39th on Forbes list of 2020's most powerful women
- India denies it rejected emergency AstraZeneca shot approval