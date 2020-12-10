No bar on demolition of structures of MP Aslamul’s 3 firms to free rivers: lawyer

Manzill Murshid, the lawyer for the National River Conservation Commission or NRCC, said after the delivery of the verdict on Wednesday that the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority can go ahead with the demolition of the structures.

The three companies are CLC Power Company Limited, Dhaka North Power Utility Company Limited and Dhaka West Power Limited.

“We depend a great deal on the rivers. The court will never consider anything that can harm the rivers,” the panel of Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Mohammad Ali said in the verdict.

The court dismissed the writ petition filed by the Dhaka-14 lawmaker of the Awami League, citing the contradictions surrounding his claim.

It also said that cadastral survey or CS record must be considered within the boundaries of the rivers, which must be preserved and the NRCC’s reports should be given importance.

Md Oji Ullah, the lawyer for the petitioner, said they would challenge the verdict in the Appellate Division. Lawyer Kamrunnahar Dipa represented the BIWTA in the hearing of rules issued by the court after initial hearing of the petition.

The BIWTA conducted a demolition drive on several organisations of Maisha Group in March in line with a previous High Court order to free the banks of the rivers surrounding Dhaka.

The authority sent Maisha Group’s Arisha Economic Zone to remove its structures from the banks of the rivers and the soil used for filling the rivers.

When the BIWTA declined to respond to his proposal for a joint survey, Aslamul moved the High Court.

The Arisha authorities responded to the notice after three days, proposing a joint survey on the disputed land. As the BIWTA declined, Aslamul took the matter to the High Court.

After hearing his writ petition, the High Court ordered a 10-day halt on both the construction of the economic zone and the demolition drive on Sept 2 this year.

It also ordered a joint survey by the deputy commissioner, Water Development Board, Land Record and Survey Department, Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority, and the Space Research and Remote Sensing Organization.

Earlier, CLC, Dhaka North Power Utility and Dhaka West Power of Maisha Group asked the BIWTA for a joint survey in May and later moved the High Court challenging the authority’s demolition drive.

The High Court on Oct 22 issued a set of rules after initial hearing of their petition, ordering the BIWTA to dispose of the petition for the joint survey within a month.

The BIWTA on Nov 26 dismissed the petition for the joint survey saying there was not need for a new survey.

Four days later, the NRCC filed a petition at the High Court seeking to get dismissed the rules issued on the three companies’ petition challenging the demolition work.

The NRCC, in the joint survey report attached to its petition, said the three firms encroached on 12.78 acres of river land and 7.92 acres of foreshore.

They also filled up 30 acres of land shown as water-body in the Detailed Area Plan of the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha, according to the NRCC report. Finally, the Hgh Court has dismissed the plea challenging the demolition drive.

“They have filed the writ petitions one after another to hamper the demolition work. This writ petition had been filed at another High Court bench and the petitioner hid the information from this bench,” said lawyer Murshid.

“I hope the BIWTA will start the demolition drive to free the rivers as soon as possible,” he added.