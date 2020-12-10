Hasina calls for ‘robust’ international climate coalitions to meet carbon-neutrality goal

The prime minister made the remarks at the virtual Thimphu Ambition Summit: Momentum for A 1.5°C World on Wednesday, the fifth anniversary of the Paris climate deal.

She underscored the significance of “positive and robust” international climate coalitions that can reduce the global carbon emission “effectively to move towards carbon neutrality before the mid-century”.

Bhutan, the chair of the LDC Group in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change or UNFCCC, organised the summit.

The speakers included Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, COP26 President Alok Sharma, and UNFCCC Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa.

Hasina in her pre-recorded speech blamed the adverse impact of climate change for making millions of people climate refugees.

She called for “urgent and decisive” action to save the future generations. UNFCCC remains “the most appropriate platform” to push forward the global agenda, according to her.

The prime minister said the COVID-19 pandemic has taught the world that the “only way to combat a global crisis is through strong collective response”.

She also noted that the Paris Agreement reaffirmed the obligations of the developed countries to mobilise climate financing.

Multilateral development banks and international financial institutions should come forward for “more vigorous” provision of climate financing through concessional finance and debt relief and ensure the access to technology for all, she said.

Moreover, extreme weather events are already displacing many more people than violent conflicts.

“Therefore, the ‘loss and damage’ provision should be mainstreamed. Likewise, relocation and protection of displaced persons need due focus in global discourses to ensure their protection."

She recalled that the world leaders have agreed a target to keep the global temperature rise within 1.5 degrees Celsius during the COP-21 climate summit in Paris.

“We must admit that our current efforts to achieve that target are highly inadequate,” the prime minister said.

“As such, we need forceful, dynamic and rapid action plan to limit the global greenhouse gas emission to save us and our planet.”

She described South Asia as the most vulnerable region to climate-induced natural disasters. Millions of people will become climate refugees in coastal and small island countries if sea level rises by a meter, she noted.

Glacial Lake Outbursts, cloud outbursts or heavy rains will bring catastrophic impacts on Himalayan countries like Bhutan, Nepal and parts of India, Hasina said.

Although Bangladesh has no contribution to global warming, Hasina said, limited coping capacities and specific geographical features has made it one of the most vulnerable countries to the effects of climate change.

Citing the Asian Development Bank’s prediction, she said Bangladesh would face annual economic cost equivalent to 2 percent of its GDP by 2050 and up to 9.4 percent by 2100 if emissions continue at current rates, she said.

“I’m sure that it is true for all other LDCs and climate vulnerable countries,” she said.

Hasina also described the “excellent adaptation and mitigation” efforts of her government to enhance Bangladesh’s climate resilience.