Govt appoints Nasim Parvez as BTRC's new DG
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Dec 2020 12:48 PM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2020 12:48 PM BdST
The government has named Brig Gen Md Nasim Parvez as a director general (DG) of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission.
The public administration ministry issued an order over his appointment to the telecoms regulator on Wednesday.
Nasim replaces Brig Gen Md Mustafa Kamal, who has been reassigned to the Armed Forces Division.
The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, headed by a chairman, has five directors general in total.
