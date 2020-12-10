Home > Bangladesh

Govt appoints Nasim Parvez as BTRC's new DG

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Dec 2020 12:48 PM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2020 12:48 PM BdST

The government has named Brig Gen Md Nasim Parvez as a director general (DG) of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission.

The public administration ministry issued an order over his appointment to the telecoms regulator on Wednesday.

Nasim replaces Brig Gen Md Mustafa Kamal, who has been reassigned to the Armed Forces Division.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, headed by a chairman, has five directors general in total.

