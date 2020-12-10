Dream edges closer as Padma Bridge gets its final span

Engineers laid down span No. 2F on piers 12 and 13 at the Maowa end of the bridge around 12 pm Thursday, according to Dewan Abdul Kader, executive engineer of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge.

Once it is properly set up, the multipurpose bridge will connect the two banks of the Padma River, bolstering communication links to the south of Bangladesh.

The 6.15 km bridge will create direct road connectivity between Dhaka and 29 districts of the south-western region of the country.

The bridge will be open to traffic once the concrete is cast, the roads are laid out and the slabs for the railway are installed. Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader is hopeful that the bridge will be operational within a year.

The installation of the bridge's final began amid much fanfare as eager onlookers, many of whom were Dhaka residents, lined the banks of the river to watch the work unfold.

Dewan Abdul Kader said a 6-km stretch of the main structure became visible following the installation of the 40th span of the bridge on Dec 4. Preparations to install the 41st and final span were completed on Wednesday, with a specialised floating crane carrying the 3,200 tonne structure to the piers from the construction yard in Maowa.

The construction of the Padma Bridge began in December 2014, with the installation of the first span on the piers 37 and 38 bringing the structure into view in September 2016.

The construction of the main bridge is being carried out by China Major Bridge Engineering Company (MBEC), a Chinese contractor, while Sino Hydro Corporation, another Chinese company, is working on river management.

Meanwhile, Abdul Monem Ltd has built two connecting roads and the infrastructure for the bridge. The structure of the bridge is being constructed with concrete and steel.

The multi-purpose Padma bridge is expected to open in 2021.