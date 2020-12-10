Bomb-like object recovered underground at Dhaka airport construction site
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Dec 2020 12:32 AM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2020 12:32 AM BdST
A cylinder-shaped object with the appearance of a bomb has been recovered at a construction site of Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport.
Explosives experts of the Bangladesh Air Force believe that it dates back to the time of the Liberation War.
It was dug up while carrying out piling work of the Terminal 3 on Wednesday morning.
“The bomb weighing almost 250 kg came out from 15 feet under the ground during piling work. The bomb disposal unit of Bangladesh Air Force disarmed the bomb by the afternoon,” said AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan, a director of the airport.
The bomb disposal unit members took the explosive to Mymensingh’s Rasulpur Firing Range to test it out, Touhid added.
A media statement from Inter Services Public Relations Directorate or ISPR said it was a general purpose or GP bomb-like object.
“The bomb disposal unit of the Air Force's Bangabandhu Base rushed to the spot and defused the bomb. Later the bomb was taken to Rasulpur Firing Range in Paharkanchanpur with the necessary precaution to destroy it in a safe place,” it said and added that it was possibly dropped during the 1971 war.
“It is thought that this is one of the shells used in World War II,” Airport Police OC BM Farman Ali told bdnews24.com earlier.
