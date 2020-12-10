Bangladesh will be the key leader of 4th Industrial Revolution: Sajeeb Wazed
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Dec 2020 10:26 PM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2020 10:26 PM BdST
Bangladesh will be the key leader of the 4th Industrial Revolution, says Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s son and ICT Advisor Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed Joy.
“It is my belief that Bangladesh is going to emerge as the future leader of the coming 4th Industrial Revolution. I hope Bangladesh will be the key leader in the revolution,” he said at a webinar on Thursday.
“We have the capability. We’ve proved we can do that,” he said at the event titled ‘Embracing Digital Technologies in New Normal’, organised as part of Digital World 2020.
“We are looking at the next chapter to find out what technologies are up and coming,” he said.
The prime minister’s advisor said Bangladesh wants to develop next-generation technologies now instead of hiring technology from other countries.
“I believe it’s not just a dream, it's possible. We can’t do without knowing what technologies are emerging for the next generations. But I can promise that some of those technologies will be from Bangladesh,” he said.
