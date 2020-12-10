Bangladesh reports 1,861 new virus cases, deaths surge by 37

The death toll surged to 6,967 after 37 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, the government said in a statement.

The number of new recoveries overshot active cases in the same period as another 4,486 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 410,452.

As many as 16,265 samples were tested at 140 authorised labs in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 11.44 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 84.46 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.43 percent.

Globally, over 68.92 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1,56 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.