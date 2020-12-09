Women's empowerment, equal opportunity key to social progress, says PM Hasina

A society in which women, who form half its constituents, are not given the platform to thrive, will be 'crippled', Hasina said during the Begum Rokeya Padak ceremony via video conference on Wednesday.

The government awarded the Begum Rokeya Padak to five eminent women for their role in achieving women's empowerment and progress in the country during the ceremony.

Among the recipients, Prof Shirin Akhter was recognised for her contributions to women's education while Col Nazma Begum received the award for her role in ensuring women's empowerment through professional development.

Manjulika Chakma received the award for her contributions to the socio-economic development of women, while valiant freedom fighter Begum Mushtari Shafi and Farida Akhter was honoured with the prize for her role in uplifting women through art and literature.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira handed over the certificates and cheques to the recipients of the award.

The prime minister expressed sadness at being unable to attend the event in-person amid the coronavirus pandemic, but said, “Our girls have moved forward. We want them to progress further. It is Begum Rokeya who showed us the path.”

While discussing the role of women in society, Hasina recalled aspects of the life of her mother Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib.

“Throughout her life, my mother motivated and supported my father in his struggle to bring independence to the country. When my father used to be in jail, she took charge of organising the party, overseeing his cases, rearing and educating us,” she said.

“I have seen the big responsibilities she performed towards society, despite having an institutional education. In those days, girls had no access to education when they grew up. My mother was always eager to learn and she read a lot on her own. She always motivated us to study.”

Every year, Bangladesh marks the birth and death anniversary of Begum Rokeya, a pioneer in women's education and empowerment, by conferring the award upon women for their outstanding achievements in society.

Begum Rokeya was born on Dec 9, 1880 in Pairaband village in Rangpur. She died on the same date in 1932 in Sodpur, Kolkata.

Throughout her life, Rokeya strived to ensure equal rights for women in the state, society and in the family.

Begum Rokeya strongly opposed child marriage, the dowry system, religious misconceptions and other wrongdoings targeting the women.

“She sparked an evolution in society. She brought women in the country to this position and educated them, braving many obstacles and all on her own initiative,” said Hasina.

Hasina also highlighted the obstacles Begum Rokeya confronted to ensure the right to education for women.

“Begum Rokeya took lessons from her brother and later, from her husband. She faced many hurdles when she established a school for women in memory of her husband following his death.”

“She (Begum Rokeya) took the trouble to light the torch of education and hand it over to us. It is because of her, we can claim that our women have got many opportunities.”

The Bangladesh leader focused on the women’s achievement in different sectors including the independence of the country. She also highlighted the initiatives taken by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to ensure women’s rights following independence.

“Women have an important role in the family when they are economically strong. The Father of the Nation used to ponder on the issue of making the women economically strong.”

“Our government took different initiatives to ensure financial autonomy for women. Creating more women entrepreneurs, providing more business opportunities for women – we took measures to ensure these, so that they can thrive in their positions.”

Hasina also outlined the government’s scholarship programme to ensure women's education.