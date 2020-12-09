Dense fog shrouds Bangladesh as mercury dips further
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Dec 2020 12:53 PM BdST Updated: 09 Dec 2020 12:53 PM BdST
Dense fog has enveloped vast swaths of Bangladesh as temperatures continued to drop across the country to mark the onset of winter.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department recorded the lowest temperature of 12.4 degrees Celsius at Kurigram's Rajarhat on Wednesday. The temperature in Dhaka was 18.3 degrees Celsius at the time.
Ferry crossings along the Padma River were again halted on Wednesday due to dense fog. It also caused issues during take-offs and landings of aircraft at the airport.
“The wind has started to blow in the north. It will take some time for the cold snap to intensify. But the temperature will drop further in a few days.”
The Met Office has forecast a mild to moderate cold spell in the north, northeast and central parts of the country in December.
